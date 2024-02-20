Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 2,731 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,016 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Qualys were worth $4,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 58.2% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 54.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 3,000.0% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Qualys by 353.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Qualys in the first quarter valued at $66,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 6,300 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total transaction of $1,139,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,437,136.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Qualys news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 5,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.07, for a total value of $905,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,146,160.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 6,300 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total transaction of $1,139,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,437,136.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,193 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,753. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of QLYS stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.02. 224,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,612. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.26 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $189.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.71. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.00 and a 52 week high of $206.35.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Qualys from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.57.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

