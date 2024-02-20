Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 287 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Humana were worth $4,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,752,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at $317,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter worth $4,865,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HUM traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $367.61. The stock had a trading volume of 404,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,410,326. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $420.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $467.35. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $342.69 and a twelve month high of $541.21. The firm has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HUM. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Humana from $515.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Humana from $507.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Humana from $465.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $506.72.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

