Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases New Shares in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CPT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 9.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $961,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 14.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $421,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 17.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of CPT stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.97. The company had a trading volume of 241,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.99. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $82.81 and a one year high of $119.74.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $387.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.33 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 108.11%.

Insider Activity at Camden Property Trust

In other Camden Property Trust news, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 9,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $962,752.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,893 shares in the company, valued at $11,283,641.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $130,128.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,230 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,688.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 9,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $962,752.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,283,641.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,957 shares of company stock worth $5,495,920. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Camden Property Trust from $111.50 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.65.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CPT

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.