Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 2,452 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,027 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,452 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $6,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EOG. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1,436.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EOG traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,096,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,983,998. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.33. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.52 and a 52 week high of $136.79.

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.