Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Trims Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $5,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DCI. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 792.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Donaldson in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Donaldson news, President Guillermo Briseno sold 2,737 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $168,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 16,170 shares in the company, valued at $994,455. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 5,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $324,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,641.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Guillermo Briseno sold 2,737 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $168,325.50. Following the sale, the president now owns 16,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $994,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,137 shares of company stock worth $1,202,812. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DCI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.21. The company had a trading volume of 133,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,591. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.05 and a twelve month high of $68.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.09.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $846.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.91 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

See Also

