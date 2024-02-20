Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Trims Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,178,682 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 82,451 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 5.4% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned 0.12% of Visa worth $501,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the first quarter worth about $2,717,000. Markel Corp boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,496,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Visa news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Visa news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total transaction of $1,977,510.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,763,795.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,272 shares of company stock valued at $23,395,328. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.55.

Visa Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:V traded down $3.93 on Tuesday, reaching $274.63. 2,675,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,420,156. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $267.28 and a 200-day moving average of $251.13. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.76 and a 52-week high of $281.12.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

