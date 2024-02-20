Oppenheimer Raises NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $850.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Oppenheimer from $650.00 to $850.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $682.90.

NVDA opened at $726.13 on Friday. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $204.21 and a 12 month high of $746.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 95.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $577.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $497.05.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,216 shares of company stock worth $79,810,950 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 204,507,567 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $101,276,237,000 after buying an additional 827,368 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,459,414 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,022,108,000 after buying an additional 1,403,401 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,606,369,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,311,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,445,211,000 after buying an additional 910,009 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

