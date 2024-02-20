Optimism (OP) 24-Hour Volume Tops $478.37 Million

Optimism (OP) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 20th. Optimism has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion and approximately $478.37 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Optimism token can currently be bought for $4.04 or 0.00007826 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Optimism has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Optimism

Optimism’s genesis date was November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 957,378,568 tokens. Optimism’s official message board is optimism.mirror.xyz. Optimism’s official website is www.optimism.io. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismfnd and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Optimism

According to CryptoCompare, “Optimism (OP) is a layer-two platform on Ethereum that improves dApp scalability and accessibility using “optimistic rollups”. OP allows dApps to offload computation and data storage to a separate layer, enabling low-cost, near-instantaneous Ethereum transactions. It was introduced in 2019 and has been used to develop financial apps, social networks, games, etc. The team behind Optimism is made up of blockchain developers and researchers, including Ethan Frey and James Ray, and is funded by venture capital firms and individual investors.”

