Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Shares Bought by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,022,344 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,549 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Orange were worth $11,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Orange by 384.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 70,455 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Orange by 12.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Orange in the first quarter worth $147,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Orange by 14.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 118,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 14,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Orange by 12.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Orange alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.08.

Orange Stock Performance

ORAN stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.80. 79,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,041. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Orange S.A. has a 52 week low of $10.97 and a 52 week high of $13.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.64.

About Orange

(Free Report)

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.