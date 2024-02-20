Orca Exploration Group (CVE:ORC.B) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.09

Orca Exploration Group Inc (CVE:ORC.B – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.09 and last traded at C$4.15, with a volume of 3141 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.09.

Orca Exploration Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.54, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of C$75.07 million, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.67.

About Orca Exploration Group

Orca Exploration Group Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells petroleum and natural gas to the power and industrial sectors in Tanzania. The company principally holds interests in the Songo Songo natural gas field that includes two blocks covering an area of approximately 41,630 acres located to the south of Dar Es Salaam.

