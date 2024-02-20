Orchard Funding Group (LON:ORCH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $20.66

Orchard Funding Group plc (LON:ORCH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 20.66 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 22.45 ($0.28), with a volume of 25449 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.80 ($0.29).

Orchard Funding Group Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.63. The stock has a market cap of £4.79 million, a P/E ratio of 280.63 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 33.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 36.19.

About Orchard Funding Group

Orchard Funding Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance premium finance, professional fee funding, finance, and secured property lending services in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Standard Lending and Toyota Products. The company offers credit to businesses and consumers for spreading the cost of their insurance premiums; and professional customized fee funding solutions to accounting firms, professionals, and small businesses to provide extended credit to their business clients.

