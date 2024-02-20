Orchid (OXT) One Day Volume Hits $17.14 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. One Orchid token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000240 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Orchid has traded 21.6% higher against the dollar. Orchid has a market capitalization of $123.12 million and $17.14 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004361 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00015924 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00014055 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52,304.39 or 0.99950462 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001007 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00009130 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.74 or 0.00165753 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Orchid (OXT) is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.11884384 USD and is up 1.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $12,701,344.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

