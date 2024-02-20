Ordinals (ORDI) Trading Down 1.4% This Week

Ordinals (ORDI) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. Ordinals has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and $190.11 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ordinals token can currently be bought for $66.52 or 0.00128817 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ordinals has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ordinals Profile

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. Ordinals’ official website is ordinals.com.

Ordinals Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ORDI (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals – BRC20 platform. ORDI has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of ORDI is 69.3256326 USD and is down -2.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 129 active market(s) with $197,405,759.57 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ordinals should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ordinals using one of the exchanges listed above.

