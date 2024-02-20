Oribel Capital Management LP Has $15.64 Million Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Oribel Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the period. Avery Dennison comprises approximately 1.4% of Oribel Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Oribel Capital Management LP’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $15,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Avery Dennison by 9.5% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 736.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 142,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,080,000 after acquiring an additional 125,691 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1,152.2% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 51,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,807,000 after acquiring an additional 47,172 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 17.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 5.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total transaction of $1,074,202.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,940.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avery Dennison Trading Up 0.4 %

Avery Dennison stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $209.71. The company had a trading volume of 604,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,312. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $158.93 and a 1 year high of $211.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $200.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.24.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.16. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 30.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AVY shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price target on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $199.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.78.

View Our Latest Analysis on Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.