Oribel Capital Management LP Increases Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Oribel Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,900 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 4.8% of Oribel Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Oribel Capital Management LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $53,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $1,757,029,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Adobe by 4,186.1% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,859,163 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,887,092,000 after buying an additional 3,769,125 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 115,991.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,093,125,000 after buying an additional 3,245,427 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Adobe by 17,006.8% during the third quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 2,161,614 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,102,207,000 after buying an additional 2,148,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Adobe by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after buying an additional 1,471,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of ADBE traded down $4.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $541.91. 6,387,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,867,034. The firm has a market cap of $244.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $600.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $569.88. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.60 and a 12-month high of $638.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,456.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,528.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,456.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,425 shares of company stock valued at $26,431,673 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Barclays raised shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $680.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADBE

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.