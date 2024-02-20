Oribel Capital Management LP Invests $26.89 Million in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 128,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,893,000. Willis Towers Watson Public comprises about 2.4% of Oribel Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Oribel Capital Management LP owned about 0.12% of Willis Towers Watson Public at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 67.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WTW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $288.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.36.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WTW traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $275.64. The company had a trading volume of 426,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.78. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $195.29 and a 12 month high of $278.70. The firm has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.72.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.39. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st were paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently 33.53%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

