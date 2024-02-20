Oribel Capital Management LP Makes New $19.54 Million Investment in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 523,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,535,000. Rollins makes up approximately 1.7% of Oribel Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Oribel Capital Management LP owned 0.11% of Rollins as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Rollins by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 88,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Rollins by 19.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 174,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,515,000 after purchasing an additional 28,073 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Rollins by 472.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 52,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 43,156 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 43.8% during the third quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 986.8% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,388 shares during the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Rollins

In other news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,033,822. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Rollins from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Rollins in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.

Rollins Price Performance

Shares of ROL stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.95. 3,851,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,803,565. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.05. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $45.04.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $754.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.40 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 14.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

