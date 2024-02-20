Oribel Capital Management LP Sells 11,700 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Oribel Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the period. Avery Dennison accounts for about 1.4% of Oribel Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Oribel Capital Management LP’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $15,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE AVY traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $209.71. 604,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,312. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $200.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.24. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $158.93 and a 12 month high of $211.71.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 30.97%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total value of $1,074,202.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,940.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AVY shares. Citigroup cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $197.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price target on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $199.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.78.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AVY

About Avery Dennison

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.