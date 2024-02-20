ORIX (NYSE:IX) Sets New 1-Year High at $102.84

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $102.84 and last traded at $102.30, with a volume of 1264 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $100.92.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have issued reports on IX shares. TheStreet upgraded ORIX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IX. Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of ORIX by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 8,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ORIX in the 4th quarter worth $254,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ORIX by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 7,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in ORIX during the fourth quarter worth about $1,358,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of ORIX by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.73% of the company’s stock.
ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.
