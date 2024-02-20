Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Shares Acquired by Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its position in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) by 234.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,300 shares during the quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in Oscar Health were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 14,576,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430,032 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,397,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,528 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,215,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,461 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 8,149,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,688,000 after acquiring an additional 383,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,207,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,852,000 after acquiring an additional 361,233 shares during the last quarter. 66.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OSCR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Oscar Health from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America upgraded Oscar Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Oscar Health from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oscar Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.20.

Oscar Health Price Performance

Shares of Oscar Health stock opened at $17.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.48 and a 200 day moving average of $8.27. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.08. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 29.99% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.05) EPS. Oscar Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 30,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total transaction of $245,036.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 548,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,476,682.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Oscar Health news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 16,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total transaction of $137,030.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 301,223 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,979.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 30,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total value of $245,036.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 548,613 shares in the company, valued at $4,476,682.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

