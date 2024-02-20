Osino Resources (CVE:OSI) Shares Up 24.8%

Osino Resources Corp. (CVE:OSI – Get Free Report) shot up 24.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.77 and last traded at C$1.74. 2,226,771 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 517% from the average session volume of 361,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OSI. Stifel Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Osino Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Cormark dropped their price target on Osino Resources from C$2.60 to C$1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Osino Resources Stock Up 24.5 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.19. The company has a market cap of C$296.26 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19,581.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Osino Resources (CVE:OSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Osino Resources Corp. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Osino Resources Company Profile

Osino Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mining properties in Namibia. Its flagship project is the Twin Hills project that consists of 11 licenses covering 153,206 hectares located in Central Namibia; holds 100% interest in the Ondundu gold exploration property covering 19,969 hectares located in Namibia; and Otjikoto East gold project that consists of one license covering approximately 38,114 hectares located in Northern Namibia.

