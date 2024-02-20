Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Owens & Minor updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.400-1.700 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $1.40-$1.70 EPS.

Shares of OMI stock traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $21.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,057,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,952. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Owens & Minor has a one year low of $11.79 and a one year high of $23.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.10 and its 200 day moving average is $18.29.

In other news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $106,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,165.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $106,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,165.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $135,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,491.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,802 shares of company stock valued at $604,213. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Owens & Minor by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Owens & Minor by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. increased its stake in Owens & Minor by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Owens & Minor by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Owens & Minor by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

OMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

