P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered P.A.M. Transportation Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Stock Down 2.8 %

P.A.M. Transportation Services stock opened at $19.05 on Friday. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a 1-year low of $15.66 and a 1-year high of $31.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $419.48 million, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.52.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The transportation company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $180.17 million for the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.27%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that P.A.M. Transportation Services will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On P.A.M. Transportation Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 439.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 455.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 22.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Company Profile

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates a truckload dry van carrier that transports general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.

