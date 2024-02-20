Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Purchased by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) by 32.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 20,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.6% during the second quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pacific Biosciences of California

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,086,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,860,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 31,012 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total value of $240,963.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 910,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,072,028.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian O. Henry sold 20,000 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,086,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,860,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PACB. UBS Group lowered their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stephens initiated coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.90.

Pacific Biosciences of California Price Performance

Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $5.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.83 and its 200-day moving average is $8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.80. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.68 and a 12 month high of $14.55.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $58.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.96 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 40.26% and a negative net margin of 152.97%. The company’s revenue was up 113.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

