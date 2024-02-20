Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.27

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.27 and last traded at $5.33, with a volume of 1917605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.74.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.90.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.83 and its 200-day moving average is $8.58. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.93.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 152.97% and a negative return on equity of 40.26%. The company had revenue of $58.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Pacific Biosciences of California’s quarterly revenue was up 113.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,086,095 shares in the company, valued at $10,860,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,086,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,860,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Oene Mark Van sold 31,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total transaction of $240,963.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 910,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,072,028.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PACB. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 217.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

