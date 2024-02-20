Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Acquires 528,612 Shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Free Report) by 79.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,196,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 528,612 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned 4.00% of The Pennant Group worth $13,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNTG. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in The Pennant Group during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in The Pennant Group by 217.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 21.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

The Pennant Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:PNTG traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.33. 135,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,892. The firm has a market cap of $488.76 million, a P/E ratio of 38.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.01. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $16.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens raised shares of The Pennant Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on The Pennant Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on The Pennant Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Pennant Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on The Pennant Group

About The Pennant Group

(Free Report)

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.