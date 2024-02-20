Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Buys 70,400 Shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) by 704.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,400 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 29.4% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 4,150,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,754,000 after acquiring an additional 943,089 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the third quarter worth $38,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Arlo Technologies by 54.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 718,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,398,000 after purchasing an additional 251,934 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Arlo Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 265,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Miller Joycelyn Carter sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $289,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 127,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,188.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ARLO stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.76. The company had a trading volume of 371,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,861. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.17 and a 200-day moving average of $9.45. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $11.54.

Separately, Roth Mkm started coverage on Arlo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a pro 5S 2K security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Video Doorbell delivers direct-to-mobile video calls and personalized alerts; Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera; Arlo Ultra 2; Arlo Essential XL spotlight camera for stand-alone home security; Arlo Essential Video Doorbell that enables users to see packages on the ground or visitors from head-to-toe on their mobile devices; Arlo Pro 4 camera; and Arlo Essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera.

