Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Has $704,000 Holdings in Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY reduced its stake in shares of Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Free Report) by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 408,425 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned about 0.42% of Lantronix worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LTRX. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Lantronix by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Lantronix by 2,730.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Lantronix by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 6,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lantronix by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 194,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 6,875 shares during the period. 37.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lantronix

In other Lantronix news, major shareholder Bernhard Bruscha sold 9,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $56,736.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,406,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,601,020.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Bernhard Bruscha sold 9,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $56,736.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,406,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,601,020.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip G. Brace bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $59,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LTRX. TheStreet raised shares of Lantronix from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Lantronix from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Lantronix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Lantronix from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

Lantronix Stock Down 2.8 %

LTRX stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.15. The company had a trading volume of 137,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,066. Lantronix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $6.95. The company has a market capitalization of $155.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.68 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.04.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

Further Reading

