Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Has $8.33 Million Stock Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY reduced its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned approximately 0.30% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $8,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KLIC. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 37.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Price Performance

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock traded down $1.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.84. 296,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,999. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 55.96 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.75. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.20 and a 1-year high of $60.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $171.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kulicke and Soffa Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KLIC

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $3,053,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,755,678.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total value of $519,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 195,235 shares in the company, valued at $10,140,505.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $3,053,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,755,678.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,771 shares of company stock worth $4,001,966 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

(Free Report)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.