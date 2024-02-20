Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Invests $1.04 Million in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 142,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned 0.51% of Cambium Networks as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 303.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Cambium Networks by 493.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 533.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMBM stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,843. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Cambium Networks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.53 and a fifty-two week high of $22.53. The company has a market capitalization of $120.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.88.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMBM. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Cambium Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $12.50 to $12.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.04.

Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6 access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.

