Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Invests $3.74 Million in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 290,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,736,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned 0.79% of Orthofix Medical as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Orthofix Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 2,120.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,776 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in Orthofix Medical by 292.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,882 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Orthofix Medical Price Performance

OFIX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.78. The stock had a trading volume of 91,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,806. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.71 and a 200 day moving average of $13.87. The company has a market cap of $506.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.06.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc operates spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Global Spine and Global Orthopedics segments. The Global Spine segment comprises the bone growth therapies products, which manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; the spinal implants products designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and the biological products, such as regenerative products and tissue forms which allow physicians to treat a variety of spinal and orthopedic conditions.

