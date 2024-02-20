Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Purchases 6,200 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 99,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Natera were worth $4,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Natera by 11.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Natera by 52.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,529,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $111,930,000 after buying an additional 865,404 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Natera by 68.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,892,000 after buying an additional 72,400 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Natera in the third quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.14. 533,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,392,256. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 1.34. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $71.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Natera from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Natera in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Natera from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.85.

In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 34,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $2,383,050.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,947,339.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 34,029 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $2,383,050.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,646 shares in the company, valued at $4,947,339.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Herm Rosenman sold 93,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $6,513,912.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,279,088.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 842,607 shares of company stock worth $51,337,576. Corporate insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

