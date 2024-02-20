Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Raises Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Garmin by 169.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Garmin by 107.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Garmin in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

GRMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.80.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total transaction of $137,849.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,411,649.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

GRMN stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.26. 621,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,068. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.67. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $93.22 and a 1 year high of $129.32.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

