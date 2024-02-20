Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Raises Stock Position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZWS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 111,056.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,777,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,600,000 after purchasing an additional 21,758,186 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,869,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,162,000 after buying an additional 2,994,006 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the second quarter valued at $79,101,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,446,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,725,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zurn Elkay Water Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.14.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE ZWS traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $31.33. 386,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,209,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.21. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.29 and a fifty-two week high of $33.95.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $356.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.55 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 7.36%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Sudhanshu Chhabra sold 4,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $132,387.99. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 80,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,786.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 129,604 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $4,284,708.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,828,550 shares in the company, valued at $60,451,863. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sudhanshu Chhabra sold 4,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $132,387.99. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 80,594 shares in the company, valued at $2,521,786.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 241,903 shares of company stock worth $7,963,844. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

(Free Report)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.