Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Sells 4,000 Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lowered its stake in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,334,400 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. R1 RCM comprises 2.9% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned about 0.80% of R1 RCM worth $50,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RCM. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 81.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in R1 RCM by 313.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,185 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 29.6% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,333 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on RCM. Morgan Stanley raised R1 RCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet cut shares of R1 RCM from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, R1 RCM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of R1 RCM stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $10.80. 1,055,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,411,388. R1 RCM Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.87 and a 1-year high of $18.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

