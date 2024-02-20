Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Sells 413,100 Shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lowered its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 667,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413,100 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products were worth $11,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 7.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 3.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 31.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price target on Nature’s Sunshine Products from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Insider Transactions at Nature's Sunshine Products

In related news, EVP Daniel C. Norman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $35,180.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,986.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Nature's Sunshine Products Price Performance

Nature’s Sunshine Products stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.95. The stock had a trading volume of 25,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,814. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $19.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.03. The company has a market cap of $342.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.05 and a beta of 0.82.

Nature's Sunshine Products Profile

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

Further Reading

