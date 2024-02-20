Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Sells 4,300 Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY reduced its position in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned approximately 0.07% of RadNet worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of RadNet by 278.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,066,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $67,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,695 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in RadNet by 17.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,053,427 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $262,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,999 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of RadNet by 232.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 993,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,424,000 after acquiring an additional 694,744 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet in the 3rd quarter worth $18,477,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in RadNet in the 3rd quarter worth $12,503,000. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

RDNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on RadNet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

In other RadNet news, EVP Michael N. Murdock sold 10,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $354,227.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,432 shares in the company, valued at $2,396,488.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael N. Murdock sold 10,115 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $354,227.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,488.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine Nayoma Gordon sold 3,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDNT traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.70. The stock had a trading volume of 201,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,107. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.60. RadNet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.66 and a 1 year high of $39.33. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,716.28 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

