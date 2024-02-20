Paul C. Saville Sells 500 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Stock

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,525.06, for a total value of $3,762,530.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,127,911.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NVR Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NVR stock traded up $51.48 on Tuesday, hitting $7,442.13. 7,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,608. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7,112.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6,435.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.12. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $5,000.90 and a one year high of $7,617.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 3.90.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $121.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. NVR had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 38.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $133.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 471.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVR announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com downgraded NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

Institutional Trading of NVR

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NVR by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 358,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,137,259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,516 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NVR by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,687,930,000 after purchasing an additional 28,676 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NVR by 626,255.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 238,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,666,212,000 after purchasing an additional 237,977 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NVR by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $868,142,000 after purchasing an additional 9,556 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NVR by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $452,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Stories

