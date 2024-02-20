Pax Dollar (USDP) Achieves Market Cap of $215.37 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 20th. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001921 BTC on major exchanges. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $215.37 million and $4.04 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005806 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000042 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 215,345,761 tokens. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

