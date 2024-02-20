PAX Financial Group LLC Acquires 1,625 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

PAX Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,587,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,991,074 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $964,597,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,470,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,521,000 after acquiring an additional 257,420 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at $386,651,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,999,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,960,000 after buying an additional 68,414 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $58.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.43. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $50.95 and a 12 month high of $58.42.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.8471 per share. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

