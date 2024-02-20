PAX Financial Group LLC Acquires 589 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. B&D White Capital Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,186,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of RTX by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,459,000 after purchasing an additional 8,487 shares in the last quarter. SCP Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,557,000. Finally, MKT Advisors LLC increased its stake in RTX by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of RTX opened at $91.40 on Tuesday. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $104.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. RTX’s payout ratio is 105.36%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $28,757.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,176.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,680 shares of company stock worth $3,438,681. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Redburn Atlantic lowered RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.71.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

See Also

