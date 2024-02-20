PAX Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 7,981 Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,981 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 102.5% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 97.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 60.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 115.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on LNTH. TheStreet downgraded Lantheus from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on Lantheus in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Lantheus from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair downgraded Lantheus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Lantheus in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lantheus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.14.

Lantheus Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $57.46 on Tuesday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $100.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.18 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Lantheus Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

