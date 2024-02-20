PAX Financial Group LLC Has $233,000 Position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

PAX Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,388 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 13,792.3% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GTO opened at $46.46 on Tuesday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.27 and a twelve month high of $47.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.70.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.