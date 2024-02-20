PAX Financial Group LLC Has $246,000 Stock Position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

PAX Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 769.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000.

NASDAQ IGF opened at $44.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.03. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $40.38 and a one year high of $49.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.907 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from iShares Global Infrastructure ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.68.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

