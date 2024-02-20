PAX Financial Group LLC Makes New $199,000 Investment in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PHG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the first quarter worth approximately $311,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 1.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 9.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 94,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 8,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Performance

Shares of PHG opened at $20.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.63, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.34 and a 200 day moving average of $21.12. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $15.63 and a 12 month high of $24.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on PHG. BNP Paribas lowered Koninklijke Philips from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

