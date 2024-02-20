PAX Financial Group LLC Purchases 372 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of US Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. South Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in US Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $12,494,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in US Foods by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in US Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $985,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in US Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USFD opened at $49.58 on Tuesday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.96 and a 1-year high of $49.87. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

In other news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total value of $131,610,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,932,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,975,313.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on USFD. StockNews.com lowered shares of US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of US Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of US Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of US Foods from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

