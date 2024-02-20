PAX Financial Group LLC Raises Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 107,533.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,663,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,659,000 after buying an additional 7,656,389 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 10.4% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,755,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,256,000 after purchasing an additional 446,483 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,617,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,115,000 after acquiring an additional 61,858 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.6% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,149,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,705,000 after acquiring an additional 24,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,900,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,812,000 after acquiring an additional 96,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Darling Ingredients from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Darling Ingredients from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Darling Ingredients from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.90.

NYSE:DAR opened at $42.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.44. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.97 and a twelve month high of $71.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

