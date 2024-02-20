PAX Financial Group LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

PAX Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 16,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,519,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $891,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,316,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VBR opened at $180.00 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $147.94 and a 12 month high of $182.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $177.62 and a 200 day moving average of $167.52. The firm has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.