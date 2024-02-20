PAX Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

PAX Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,345 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 31,538 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,669,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $621,598,000 after acquiring an additional 526,283 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 6,879 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,694.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DIS

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $110.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $112.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.36. The company has a market cap of $203.15 billion, a PE ratio of 68.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.52%.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.