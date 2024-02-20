PAX Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

PAX Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,345 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 31,538 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,669,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $621,598,000 after acquiring an additional 526,283 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 6,879 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares of the company's stock, valued at $167,694.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Walt Disney Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $110.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $112.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.36. The company has a market cap of $203.15 billion, a PE ratio of 68.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.39.
Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.
Walt Disney Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.52%.
Walt Disney Profile
The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.
