PAX Financial Group LLC Sells 1,030 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

PAX Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

MUB stock opened at $107.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.52. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.